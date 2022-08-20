Russia Claims Ukraine Using Chemical Weapons Against Its Forces

The Russian Defense Ministry has accused "Zelenskyy's Regime" of using chemical or poisonous weapons during an alleged attack on its forces in late July in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"July 31 this year. Russian servicemen who performed tasks in the area of ​​​​the village of Vasilyevka, Zaporozhye region, were taken to a military hospital with signs of severe poisoning. As a result of the examination, the poisonous substance botulinum toxin type B was found in the body of military personnel," Moscow wrote Saturday on its official Telegram channel.

The Russian government continued, maintaining it would turn over such evidence of a chemical attack on its troops to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

While there are no known reports so far to affirm Russia's claim, there are no known reports from forces allied with Ukraine indicating there has been a use of chemical weapons under Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.