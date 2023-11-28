Russia Wants Top 5 Nuke Powers to Meet in '24

Russia, current chair of the "Big Five" nuclear-armed states, will not convene any meetings this year but has presented the group with a schedule for 2024, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.

Russia took over coordination of the group from the U.S. in August. The "Big Five" are the veto-wielding permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, and also include China, France, and Britain.

"We have outlined our proposals on the agenda and the rough schedule, and can apparently expect to receive feedback from other members of the Five," Ryabkov was quoted as saying.

"But in any case, the coordinator's program will all take place next year."