×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | big five | nuclear | sergei ryabkov | china | france | britain

Russia Wants Top 5 Nuke Powers to Meet in '24

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 12:38 PM EST

Russia, current chair of the "Big Five" nuclear-armed states, will not convene any meetings this year but has presented the group with a schedule for 2024, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.

Russia took over coordination of the group from the U.S. in August. The "Big Five" are the veto-wielding permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, and also include China, France, and Britain.

"We have outlined our proposals on the agenda and the rough schedule, and can apparently expect to receive feedback from other members of the Five," Ryabkov was quoted as saying.

"But in any case, the coordinator's program will all take place next year." 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russia, current chair of the "Big Five" nuclear-armed states, will not convene any meetings this year but has presented the group with a schedule for 2024, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.
russia, big five, nuclear, sergei ryabkov, china, france, britain, meeting
115
2023-38-28
Tuesday, 28 November 2023 12:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved