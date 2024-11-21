Russia Told US in Advance of Ballistic Missile Strike

The Biden administration was given advance warning of Russia's ballistic missile attack Thursday on Ukraine, Semafor reported.

"The United States was pre-notified briefly before the launch," a Biden administration official told Semafor.

The U.S. also briefed Ukraine and other allies in the days leading up to the attack about Russia's possible use of an experimental medium-range ballistic missile "to help them prepare," the official said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia warned the U.S. 30 minutes before launching the missile, according to Semafor, which cited the Russian-owned TASS news outlet. Russia and the U.S. typically inform each other if they plan to launch ballistic missiles, but it was unknown whether Moscow had done so this time.

Russia struck the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine with what Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly said was an experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile called "Oreshnik." Initially, Ukraine officials accused Russia of using an intercontinental ballistic missile, which would have been a first by either side in the 33-month war.

Putin said the attack was in response to Kyiv's use of the long-range U.S.-made Army Tactical Missile System and British-French Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory, Semafor reported.

"We are carefully analyzing the missile and the implications for Russia's arms control obligations and for NATO's deterrence and deference posture," the Biden administration official said, adding that Russia likely only possesses "a handful" of such missiles.