Newsmax's Ruddy Meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv; Major Interview Tonight

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy met Tuesday in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his presidential offices.

Mr. Ruddy expressed his admiration for the courage and tenacity of the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom and sovereignty.

President Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the Newsmax audience for its strong support and for the strong support of the American people in Ukraine’s struggle to defend their country from Russian aggression.

“Mr. Putin, in several speeches since the advent of the war on Feb. 24, has stated repeatedly that he really is at war with the United States and NATO, and that Ukraine is just his first stop,” Mr. Ruddy said.

After the meeting, President Zelenskyy sat down with Newsmax primetime host Rob Schmitt for a half-hour discussion about the security situation in Ukraine and across Europe.

President Zelenskyy made clear in his interview that his nation has no plan to cede territory that has been captured by Russia using the most destructive methods.

Schmitt’s full interview with President Zelenskyy will air Tuesday night on Newsmax TV at 8 p.m. Eastern.

