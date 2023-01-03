Sen. Rubio Outlines Plan for America's Renewal

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., says the Republican Party should be rebuilt into "a multi-ethnic, working-class coalition that is willing to fight for this country."

Rubio made his comments in a column posted Tuesday on The American Conservative website.

"I was never supposed to be a United States senator," Rubio wrote. "The bipartisan political establishment made that very clear in 2009. Our country has changed a lot since then, but one thing remains constant: The establishment is more interested in hoarding power than making life better for most Americans.

"Evidence of this is all around us. For example, Republicans and Democrats alike shield Wall Street from common-sense tax policies. Both parties sided with Warren Buffet[t] over the rail workers last month.

"And both are content to run scorched-earth political campaigns that enrich consultants while tearing apart the fabric of our communities. Decades of this decadence and incompetence have brought America to the brink. Communities have been hollowed out, institutions torn down, faith marginalized, and the common good ignored.

"Every official is eager to call out the villains — and we should — but we cannot chart a new course unless we win elections. And we will not win elections unless we give people a reason to vote for us."

Rubio maintained there are three major tasks:

The need for revitalizing domestic production has been obvious for years — albeit only to those willing to defy Washington's conventional wisdom. We need an aggressive pro-America industrial policy." Rebuilding America’s Workforce — "For one, it is impossible to restore American industry without a strong, dynamic workforce. But work is also about human dignity. Globalization and outsourcing destroyed the only reliable path to a stable and prosperous life available to millions of Americans."

In addition, Rubio said U.S. schools are a "cesspool of Marxist indoctrination." He claimed critical race theory and radical gender theory are "being forced on elementary school children."

Rubio added: "I'll be damned if I am going to stand by while our nation becomes just a footnote in world history. Because the truth is that if America fails, I have nowhere left to go."