Veterans Group Slams Ariz. Sen. Gallego in Ad Blitz

A veterans advocacy group has launched a sharp-edged digital ad campaign against Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., accusing him of abandoning both his family and the nation's veterans as he prepares for a high-profile visit to Iowa, Breitbart reported.

Veteran Action, a grassroots organization that promotes "America First" policies and expanded support for veterans, unleashed the online campaign this week as Gallego is scheduled to attend the Iowa State Fair and hold a town hall.

The ad accuses Gallego of personal and political betrayal.

"Scumbag Sen. Ruben Gallego abandoned his nine-month pregnant wife," the narrator states. "It's no surprise he's now abandoning veterans."

The group's criticism centers on Gallego's vote against the confirmation of Sam Brown to be undersecretary of memorial affairs at the Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as what it calls his work with other Democrats to roll back healthcare choices for veterans. The narrator urges viewers to "tell Gallego to stop abandoning veterans."

In a press release, Veteran Action said the effort is part of a "broader 2028 presidential strategy" aimed at shaping perceptions of Gallego among Iowa caucus goers, Breitbart reported. Gallego, a Marine Corps veteran, has been mentioned as a possible Democratic contender in the next presidential election.

"Sen. Gallego is a scumbag," Veteran Action founder Mark Lucas said in a statement, according to Breitbart. "Iowa caucus-goers will be disgusted to learn he abandoned his wife when she was nine months pregnant. Veteran Action is also holding him accountable for abandoning veterans. Gallego is working with infamous Stolen Valor Sen. Richard ‘Da Nang Dick' Blumenthal to undermine President Trump's historic victory, delivering healthcare choice."

The campaign also highlights Gallego's immigration policies, which have drawn fire from conservatives. Breitbart reported that Gallego supports an amnesty plan for illegal immigrants and a "record increase to legal immigration levels."

Gallego, who previously represented a Phoenix-area House district, narrowly defeated Republican Kari Lake, a former local television news anchor and conservative favorite, in the race to replace retiring independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Lake now serves as senior adviser to the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

Veteran Action said its Iowa-focused push is an early warning to voters ahead of the next presidential cycle, framing Gallego as a lawmaker out of step with veterans and border security advocates.