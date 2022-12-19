Princess Kate Preps for Christmas Concert Ahead of Harry-Meghan Doc Release

Princess Kate of Wales has released a video of herself getting creative with decorations on a Christmas tree, in advance of the royal family's Christmas carol concert.

Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth had previously attended the Christmas Carol ever since she was given the Princess of Wales title.

The service, known as "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas," will air on ITV on Christmas Eve.

For her Instagram post, which included a short caption, Kate wrote, "Final touches before the Together at Christmas carol service tomorrow."

Within that post, Kate paired a cream winter jumper with black trousers. The princess finished the ensemble with her trade make-up looks.

The upcoming Christmas concert will recognize the efforts of the community throughout the United Kingdom, while highlighting the importance of coming together.

Princess Kate has established the tone of the concert, which will combine traditional and modern elements while reaching those of all faiths.

It is also set to pay tribute to the late Queen.

The King and Queen Consort will join the Princess of Wales for the service, taking place the same day as the second installment of Harry and Meghan's documentary on Netflix.

Last year, Prince William, Zara, Mike Tindall, and Sophie Wessex attended the Princesses's event.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also in attendance.

It was a family affair for Princess Kate, with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her siblings, James and Pippa, also in attendance.

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly have not yet watched the Harry/Meghan documentary. They have not also publicly discussed the controversial stories the Sussexes shared.

A friend of William said he distrusts Harry's motives for the documentary series, given he has a book coming out early next year.