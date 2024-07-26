Rep. Ronny Jackson: Trump Hit by Bullet, Nothing Else

Rep. Ronny Jackson, the White House doctor under former President Donald Trump, insisted Friday that the GOP nominee was injured earlier this month by a would-be assassin's bullet, not shrapnel, glass, or anything else.

In a letter posted on X to the "concerned citizens of the United States," the Texas Republican said that as Trump's former doctor, he and the ex-president's primary care physician are continuing to monitor his injury, and said that one of the shots that was fired in Butler County, Pennsylvania on July 13 hit Trump's right ear.

"I have reviewed President Trump's medical records from Butler Memorial Hospital, where he was initially treated for a "Gunshot Wound to the Right Ear," Jackson wrote in the letter.

He added that he was an emergency physician in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, and has treated "many gunshot wounds."

"Based on my direct observations of the injury, my relevant clinical background, and my significant experience evaluating and treating patients with similar wounds, I completely concur with the initial assessment and treatment provided by the doctors and nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital on the day of the shooting," Jackson said.

Earlier this week, FBI Director Christopher Wray told members of the House Judiciary Committee that it is unclear what caused Trump's injury, sparking outcry from Trump, who insisted it was a bullet that hit him at the rally.

"There's some question about whether or not it's a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear," Wray told the committee. "As I sit here right now, I don't know whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have also landed somewhere else."

"There is absolutely no evidence that it was anything other than a bullet," Jackson said Friday. "Congress should correct the record as confirmed by both the hospital and myself. Director Wray is wrong and inappropriate to suggest anything else."

Meanwhile, Trump's current medical doctor, the hospital, or his campaign have not issued an official report about the former president's injury, notes The New York Times in an analysis Friday that concludes a bullet, not shrapnel, hit Trump's ear.

The FBI says it is examining metal fragments found near the rally stage to determine whether a bullet or shrapnel grazed Trump's head.

Jackson, meanwhile, said he wants to "assure the American people and the rest of the world" that Trump is recovering well.

"He is rapidly recovering from the gunshot to his right ear," Jackson said. "I will continue to be available to assist President Trump and his personal physician in any way they see fit and will provide updates as necessary and with the permission of President Trump."