Bill Proposed for Congress to Overrule Court Rulings

New legislation proposed by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., would allow Congress to overturn judicial decisions it believes undermine the intent of the laws.

The Restoring Congressional Authority Act was proposed by Wyden in the wake of what he said were "MAGA judges hellbent on dragging the country backwards."

"From the rights of women to make decisions about their own bodies to health care, the climate crisis, and everything in between, these MAGA judges are doing the bidding of special interests who want to rip away our fundamental freedoms," Wyden said. "Our country is founded on checks and balances, and it's time to restore that balance by putting a much-needed check on the federal judiciary."

Wyden said he drafted the legislation after the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling on Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo which overturned its 1984 decision in Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council, giving rise to the "Chevron Doctrine."

Under that doctrine, if Congress did not directly address a question at the center of a dispute, a court was required to uphold an executive branch agency's interpretation of the statute, as long as it was reasonable.

The Restoring Congressional Authority Act would codify the Chevron doctrine and restore the ability of expert federal agencies to implement laws passed by Congress without fear of judicial interference. The bill also provides a new authority to fast-track Congressional disapproval of a judicial determination overturning agency rule making.

Wyden's bill comes amid several proposals by Democrats to alter the Supreme Court. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., introduced legislation Thursday reaffirming that presidents do not have immunity for criminal actions.

Schumer's legislation is an attempt to reverse the Supreme Court's landmark decision last month that presidents have broad immunity from criminal prosecution for actions taken within their official duties.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sponsored a bill that could codify the Chevron Doctrine into a law after the Supreme Court's ruling.