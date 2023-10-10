DeSantis Slams Biden's 'Poor' Israel Response

President Joe Biden has "been missing in action" after Israel was attacked by Hamas, according to 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

The Florida governor said Tuesday Biden bears "responsibility" for the terror attacks by sending money to Iran, which sponsors Hamas and other terror groups in the Middle East.

"I mean, he's not showing leadership," DeSantis told radio show "Good Morning NH with Jack Heath." "They didn't even wake him up when this was, when this broke out … he was nowhere to be found. Yesterday, they called a lid [no more news coming from the White House] even though 11 Americans at least have been killed by Hamas, and those attacks, we know that there're more missing.

"The administration hasn't told us whether there's any [Americans] being held hostage, the State Department had to take down two different tweets in the first 48 hours basically urging Israel to show restraint and even calling for a cease-fire.

"So, I think the performance has been really, really poor. And it's just sad that we don't have leadership when we need it."

DeSantis added it's time for the U.S. to stand with Israel so the Jewish state can "uproot and destroy the entire Hamas terror networks."

The governor also warned Manchester radio station WFEA's "The Morning Update" host Drew Cline that the Biden administration failed to secure the Southern border despite people on the terror watch list crossing into the country.

"You were elected to lead, you got to stand up and deliver, and he's just failed to do that," he told Cline.

DeSantis, who is polling behind former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary, told the New Hampshire radio hosts he expects to peak at the right time to face off with Biden next year.

"You want to peak in New Hampshire, at the end of the year, the beginning of next year, you don't want to peak in the summer before," he told Heath. "This stuff goes up and down. New Hampshire primaries are very volatile, as you know, so we have the groundwork in place. Now you're going to start seeing us.

"We're going to be up in the town halls, we're going to be doing all that because we know how important it is. So, we're in good shape."