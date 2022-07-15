×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | florida | moms for liberty | national summit

Ron DeSantis to Open Moms for Liberty National Summit

florida gov. ron desantis appears at a news conference
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 15 July 2022 10:31 AM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will attend the Moms for Liberty "Joyful Warriors" National Summit in downtown Tampa this weekend, Florida Politics reports.

DeSantis will attend the "Florida Leads" breakfast dinner at J.W. Marriott Tampa Water Street on Friday, along with his wife, Casey DeSantis, and Reps. Erin Grall and Joe Harding.

"Listen as the Gladiator Governor shares his vision for Florida and the future of a free America," the event description reads. "Strong on Liberty with no time for woke nonsense!"

Protesters led by the Tampa Bay Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Tampa Bay Coalition for Women's Rights are set to demonstrate outside the Marriott while the governor is speaking.

PSL said on Instagram in a statement: "Moms for Liberty is a fascist organization that organizes nationally for book banning, not teaching Black history in schools, not requiring vaccines or masks in schools, and any mention of LGBTQ people in schools."

On Saturday, Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott is scheduled to head a panel titled "Keep Kids Safe: Secure Our Schools," and former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and state Attorney General Ashley Moody are set to deliver speeches before the awards dinner that night that will include activist Alveda King.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will attend the Moms for Liberty "Joyful Warriors" National Summit in downtown Tampa this weekend, Florida Politics reports.
ron desantis, florida, moms for liberty, national summit
203
2022-31-15
Friday, 15 July 2022 10:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved