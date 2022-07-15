Ron DeSantis to Open Moms for Liberty National Summit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will attend the Moms for Liberty "Joyful Warriors" National Summit in downtown Tampa this weekend, Florida Politics reports.

DeSantis will attend the "Florida Leads" breakfast dinner at J.W. Marriott Tampa Water Street on Friday, along with his wife, Casey DeSantis, and Reps. Erin Grall and Joe Harding.

"Listen as the Gladiator Governor shares his vision for Florida and the future of a free America," the event description reads. "Strong on Liberty with no time for woke nonsense!"

Protesters led by the Tampa Bay Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Tampa Bay Coalition for Women's Rights are set to demonstrate outside the Marriott while the governor is speaking.

PSL said on Instagram in a statement: "Moms for Liberty is a fascist organization that organizes nationally for book banning, not teaching Black history in schools, not requiring vaccines or masks in schools, and any mention of LGBTQ people in schools."

On Saturday, Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott is scheduled to head a panel titled "Keep Kids Safe: Secure Our Schools," and former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and state Attorney General Ashley Moody are set to deliver speeches before the awards dinner that night that will include activist Alveda King.