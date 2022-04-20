DeSantis Celebrates Florida Judge's Order Ending Mask Mandates on Public Transit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday celebrated the recent order issued by a U.S. district judge in Florida ending federal mask mandates on public transit.

"It's fitting that the Free State of Florida was home to the ruling that unmasked millions of Americans on airplanes and other forms of transport," DeSantis tweeted, along with a new ad for his reelection campaign. "Biden needs to drop any appeal attempts and acknowledge the misery he imposed on so many of our airline employees and passengers."

The ad, a 41-second video, features a newscaster talking about the order overturning the mandate before showing White House press secretary Jen Psaki calling the order a "disappointing decision." The video then shows various individuals condemning the mandate and saying that the Biden administration is out of touch. It then includes the voice of DeSantis calling Florida, "the freest state in these United States."

The governor also addressed the judge's decision during a press conference on Tuesday, in which he said: "We are very happy that finally we have judicial relief for that unscientific mask mandate on airplanes. They've treated these flight attendants horribly for so long, the passengers horribly. It’s caused huge problems with behavior because it really messes with people."

He went on to speculate, "We filed a suit against this right before it was supposed to expire and I think because Florida filed the suit, Biden extended it just because he doesn't want to give us a win. But by him extending it, it did allow this judge in ... Florida to be able to rule."