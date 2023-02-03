DeSantis Complaint Accuses Venues of Sexual Behavior With Kids Present

Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation, under the direction of GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, filed an extensive complaint against the Orlando Philharmonic Foundation Inc., Friday, for allegedly exposing minors to explicit acts of lewd sexual behavior during a drag show.

Back in December, DeSantis warned venues against hosting drag queen events that permitted sexualized acts be performed in front of children.

Consequently, Florida officials threatened legal and possibly criminal action against those hosting drag queen events with minors in attendance.

On Dec. 27, the Orlando Philharmonic Foundation allegedly hosted a drag show event with children present in Fort Lauderdale.

A day later, the OPF allegedly hosted a similar drag show in Miami, while posting an accompanying sign that read, "All Ages Welcome."

The Floridian also reports one show had a barely-visible piece of paper on the door with the following message: "While we are not restricting access to anyone under 18, please be advised some may think the context is not appropriate for under 18."

According to public complaints, the drag queen shows featured performers that were "intentionally exposing ... prosthetic female breasts and genitalia to the audience," along with "intentionally exposing performers' buttocks to the audience."

There were also allegations of "simulating masturbation through performers' digitally penetrating prosthetic female genitals" and showing "graphic depictions of childbirth and/or abortion."

Among the other drag show complaints:

Performing lewd or lascivious exhibitions to victims under 16

Knowingly promoting and performing in an obscene act in front of minors

Using the venue for lewd activity knowing children are present

Disorderly conduct, and maintaining a public nuisance

Exhibiting unlawful exposure of sexual organs in a vulgar/indecent manner to children

As further evidence, the complaint included visual proof that minors attended the adult-themed drag shows.

The Floridian reports that charges could be filed against the Fort Lauderdale and Miami venues in the "coming days and weeks."

In addition to the six-count complaint, Florida's DPBR will soon revoke the OPF's liquor license, according to The Floridian.