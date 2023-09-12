×
Tags: ron desantis | donald trump | poll | texas | 2024

CWS Poll: DeSantis 51 Points Behind Trump in Texas

By    |   Tuesday, 12 September 2023 05:16 PM EDT

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is trailing former President Donald Trump, his rival for the Republican presidential nomination, by a lot in a recent poll of Texas, Florida Politics reports.

This week, CWS Research released The Defend Texas Liberty PAC Texas Statewide 2024 Likely Republican Labor Day Issue Poll. It showed Trump ahead of DeSantis with 61% support from likely GOP primary voters compared to the governor's 10%, the same as the percentage of undecided voters in the survey. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley both came third in the poll with 5% each. No other candidate garnered more than 3% support.

In a head-to-head matchup between Trump and DeSantis, the governor fares slightly better with 24%, but the former president remains steady with 62%.

An earlier poll of the Lone Star state showed DeSantis closer to Trump, with the governor earning 13% support in a July issue poll compared to the former president's 48% in that same survey.

CWS surveyed 406 likely 2024 Texas Republican primary voters across the state from Sept. 1-4, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


