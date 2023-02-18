Report: DeSantis Jabs Trump on COVID-19 Vaccine Position

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has differentiated himself from former President Donald Trump on COVID-19 vaccinations, Bloomberg reports.

In the midst of the pandemic, as lockdowns and COVID-19 vaccine mandates were rampant throughout the United States, DeSantis fixtured his state as a "free Florida," emphasizing the reopening of businesses and schools.

But while the Florida governor hasn't formally declared a White House run, his position on COVID-19 vaccinations has resonated with many Republican voters, which could be a sticking point for Trump.

During a 2021 rally in Alabama, Trump was met with an uproar of boos after encouraging the crowd to get vaccinated.

"I believe totally in your freedoms; I do," the former president said. "But I recommend: Take the vaccines. I did it. It's good. Take the vaccines," he said to a jeering crowd.

A report from The Hill in early February indicated that, according to GOP insiders, DeSantis appears to be keen on a White House run.

"My read on it," one source said, is "let's get through session, get some stuff done and see where things stand. But unless something changes drastically between now and then, I'd say he's a go."

A recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll, conducted from Feb. 2-6, revealed that DeSantis leads Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup but also shows the Florida governor's lead waning with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the race.

Haley announced her candidacy on Wednesday.