DeSantis: Trump Should Avoid 'Identity Politics' for VP

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking with supporters from his unsuccessful campaign for the GOP nomination, said former President Donald Trump should not play "identity politics" when choosing his 2024 running mate and said he's concerned about the people Trump would surround himself with if he returns to the White House.

"We have a diverse Republican Party," DeSantis told the more than 200 people who joined in the video call Wednesday, reports NBC News, which obtained audio from the conversation.

"I want everybody in the fold, don't get me wrong," he added. "But I don't want people representing 10, 15% of the party being in the driver's seat… I have heard that they're looking more into identity politics. I think that's a mistake. I think you should just focus on who the best person for the job would be, and then do that accordingly."

He also ruled himself out of being Trump's running mate but did not rule out a future campaign for the White House in 2028.

"Oh, I haven't ruled anything out," he said. "We're still in this election cycle, so it's presumptuous to say, you know, this or that. I think a lot happens in politics."

Trump, in an interview earlier this week, confirmed that his shortlist for vice president includes DeSantis as well as former GOP candidates Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Vivek Ramaswamy, along with Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.; South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem, and former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who served as a Democrat but now has more conservative views.

DeSantis suspended his campaign last month and immediately endorsed Trump. However, in his video call, DeSantis said he's concerned that Trump would staff his administration with "people that are going to be more kind of yes men, rather than folks that are going to be pushing back."

He also complained that conservative media will not provide any critical reporting on Trump.

"I think they have made the decision that their business model just doesn't work if they offer any criticism of Trump," the governor said. "He said at some point he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose a vote. Well, I think he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and the conservative media wouldn't even report on it that it had happened."

Newsmax has reached out to DeSantis' office for further comment about the report.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign slammed DeSantis, with spokesperson Karoline Leavitt commenting that he "failed miserably in his presidential campaign and does not have a voice in selecting the next vice president of the United States."

"Rather than throw cheap shots from afar, Ron should focus on what he can do to fire [President] Joe Biden and Make America Great Again," she added.

Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita — who Trump has endorsed as chief operating officer for the Republican National Committee — called DeSantis a "sad little man" over his speculation about Trump's running mate choice.

"Chicken fingers and pudding cups is what you will be remembered for you sad little man," LaCivita said on X, reports The Hill.