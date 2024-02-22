×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | donald trump | 2024 election | running mate | gop | joe biden

DeSantis: Trump Should Avoid 'Identity Politics' for VP

By    |   Thursday, 22 February 2024 08:40 AM EST

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking with supporters from his unsuccessful campaign for the GOP nomination, said former President Donald Trump should not play "identity politics" when choosing his 2024 running mate and said he's concerned about the people Trump would surround himself with if he returns to the White House.

"We have a diverse Republican Party," DeSantis told the more than 200 people who joined in the video call Wednesday, reports NBC News, which obtained audio from the conversation.

"I want everybody in the fold, don't get me wrong," he added. "But I don't want people representing 10, 15% of the party being in the driver's seat… I have heard that they're looking more into identity politics. I think that's a mistake. I think you should just focus on who the best person for the job would be, and then do that accordingly."

He also ruled himself out of being Trump's running mate but did not rule out a future campaign for the White House in 2028.

"Oh, I haven't ruled anything out," he said. "We're still in this election cycle, so it's presumptuous to say, you know, this or that. I think a lot happens in politics."

Trump, in an interview earlier this week, confirmed that his shortlist for vice president includes DeSantis as well as former GOP candidates Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Vivek Ramaswamy, along with Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.; South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem, and former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who served as a Democrat but now has more conservative views.

DeSantis suspended his campaign last month and immediately endorsed Trump. However, in his video call, DeSantis said he's concerned that Trump would staff his administration with "people that are going to be more kind of yes men, rather than folks that are going to be pushing back."

He also complained that conservative media will not provide any critical reporting on Trump.

"I think they have made the decision that their business model just doesn't work if they offer any criticism of Trump," the governor said. "He said at some point he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose a vote. Well, I think he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and the conservative media wouldn't even report on it that it had happened."

Newsmax has reached out to DeSantis' office for further comment about the report.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign slammed DeSantis, with spokesperson Karoline Leavitt commenting that he "failed miserably in his presidential campaign and does not have a voice in selecting the next vice president of the United States."

"Rather than throw cheap shots from afar, Ron should focus on what he can do to fire [President] Joe Biden and Make America Great Again," she added.

Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita — who Trump has endorsed as chief operating officer for the Republican National Committee — called DeSantis a "sad little man" over his speculation about Trump's running mate choice.

"Chicken fingers and pudding cups is what you will be remembered for you sad little man," LaCivita said on X, reports The Hill.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said former President Donald Trump should not play "identity politics" when choosing his 2024 running mate and said he's concerned about the people Trump would surround himself with if he returns to the White House.
ron desantis, donald trump, 2024 election, running mate, gop, joe biden
512
2024-40-22
Thursday, 22 February 2024 08:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved