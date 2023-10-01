DeSantis: Trump Using Biden's 'Basement' Strategy

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says former President Donald Trump can't win the 2024 presidential election by adopting President Joe Biden's "basement" campaign strategy of 2020.

Appearing on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," DeSantis appeared to lambaste Trump for choosing not to take part in either of the first two debates involving Republican candidates running to head the party's national ticket.

Polls show Trump with a large lead over second-place DeSantis in the GOP primary field.

"I think that with all due respect to Donald Trump, we're not going to beat the Democrats by adopting Joe Biden's basement strategy," DeSantis told host Maria Bartiromo. "You can't just be missing an action, you have got to show up, you have got to earn people's votes and if you're not willing to do that, voters will take notice as we get closer to these contests."

Although Trump was campaigning in Iowa on Sunday, DeSantis said someone running for the Republican nomination should be doing more.

"You show up, you make the case. You don't mail it in, you don't go missing in action," DeSantis told Bartiromo. "You meet voters on the ground in the early states, Iowa, New Hampshire in particular, and tell them about the future of the country and why you're the best candidate. And so, I think that I'll be the guy.

"I have been the most dependable leader the Republican Party's had in recent years. I've delivered, I haven't just talked, and that's what we need in Washington. The time for excuses is over 2024 is make or break. We're not getting a mulligan on this one. We either get the job done, or we're going to be in a hole in this country for the next generation."

DeSantis was asked why is he the best Republican candidate to defeat Biden.

"We need somebody that can serve two terms," DeSantis said. "We need somebody that can win states like Georgia and Arizona, which President Trump cannot do or did not do, even though candidates like [former Sen. John] McCain and [Sen. Mitt] Romney had no problem winning those states.

"We need somebody who, and I'm the only one running, including Donald Trump, everything I've promised the voters that I would do as Governor of Florida, I've delivered on."

DeSantis said the next president "can't just manage" the country's decline under Biden, he needs to "reverse the decline."

"But that means you have got to get in there and actually get all this stuff done," he said. "And I'm the candidate that can do that."