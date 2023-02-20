DeSantis Decries Biden's 'Blank-Check' Ukraine Policy

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed President Joe Biden for the deep-pocket help to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Appearing on Fox & Friends, DeSantis slammed what he called Biden's "blank-check policy with no clear, strategic objective identified."

"These things can escalate, and I don't think it's in our interests to be getting into a proxy war with China, getting involved over things like the borderlands or over Crimea," said DeSantis, who could run for the Republican 2024 presidential bid.

"I think it would behoove them to identify what is the strategic objective that they're trying to achieve, but just saying it's an open-ended blank check, that is not acceptable."

Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, meeting Ukraine President Volodmyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Biden pledged "unwavering" support, announcing an additional $500 million in military aid in addition to the billions the U.S. has already sent.

"I don't think any of this would have happened but for the weakness that the president showed during his first year in office, culminating, of course, in the disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan," DeSantis said. "So, I think, while he's over there, I and many Americans are thinking to ourselves, OK, he's very concerned about those borders halfway around the world. He's not done anything to secure our own border here at home.'

"We've had millions and millions of people pour in, tens of thousands of Americans dead because of fentanyl, and then, of course, we just suffered a national humiliation of having China fly a spy balloon clear across the continental United States."

DeSantis isn't the only Republican upset by Biden's trip to Ukraine.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn, tweeted: "Breathtaking that President Biden can show up in Ukraine to ensure their border is secure, but can't do the same for America."

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., tweeted: "When our border is in crisis, Joe Biden goes home to nap in Delaware. When Ohio burns with toxic chemicals, Biden's administration says everything is fine. So on President's Day, I'm not surprised that Biden is ditching America for Ukraine. He ditched America's interests since the start of his presidency. They can keep him!"