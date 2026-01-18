Rogan's Immigration Critique Sparks Political Buzz

Joe Rogan’s remark earlier this week likening U.S. immigration raids to Gestapo tactics has fueled talk that the hugely popular podcaster, who endorsed Donald Trump’s presidency in 2024, may be turning against him.

The comments raised questions about what that could signal for the largely young, male audience that follows his show, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Rogan, during Tuesday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the biggest podcast in the United States, told Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., that the death of Renee Good “seemed all kinds of wrong to me."

"It's also very ugly to watch someone shoot a U.S. citizen, especially a woman, in the face,” he said.

He also said he understood concerns that, "we shouldn't have militarized groups of people roaming the streets, just showing up with masks on, snatching people up” and added that many people detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement appear to be U.S. citizens.

"Are we really going to be the Gestapo? Where's your papers? Is that what we've come to?" he added.

One White House official said the administration continued to back ICE officers but was also holding “ongoing discussions with a range of new media outlets on many issues” and aimed to keep “an open dialogue.”

Rogan endorsed Trump just days before the 2024 election, shortly after interviewing him.

The president’s appearance on Rogan’s podcast has garnered more than 61 million views.

“He has a huge audience, and a lot of people listen to him, both directly and indirectly,” Lee Drutman, a senior fellow at the left-leaning New America think tank, told the Journal.

“So, when he says, ‘enough with this ICE brutality!’ he is clarifying an uncertain and possibly ambiguous moment for many people, and coming down firmly on the side of civil liberties.”

Rogan on recent shows has also questioned the U.S. military operation to oust Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and accused the Trump administration of trying to “gaslight” people over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

He also criticized Trump for making fun of Hollywood producer Rob Reiner after he and his wife were found dead in their home.

On ICE’s tactics, Rogan added: “Do they have a quota that they have to meet? Is that why they’re being so aggressive about it?"

“I think there’s a balance to be achieved,” he added. “I just don’t know how it gets done.”