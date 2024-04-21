WATCH TV LIVE

RFK Jr. on Ballot Could Hurt Trump More Than Biden

By    |   Sunday, 21 April 2024 03:54 PM EDT

The Kennedy family fears Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may take more votes away from President Joe Biden than from Donald Trump.

But an NBC poll may suggest otherwise.

The former president may be most vulnerable with Kennedy running, Mediaite reported.

The NBC News survey released Sunday, however, shows Trump — though edging out Biden 46% to 44% in a two-way race — is hurt by RFK Jr.'s presence more than Biden, Mediaite reported.

RFK Jr. takes 13% of the vote, the survey showed — which pushes Biden over the top, the outlet asserted — explaining Trump leads by 2 points with Kennedy out of the race, but trails by 2 points with Kennedy included, for a 4-point swing in Biden's favor.

RFK's sister, Rory Kennedy, told MSNBC she's concerned her brother "takes many more votes from Biden than he does from Trump. And I think this election is going to come down to a handful of votes in a handful of states, and I'm concerned that his campaign and running for office as an independent is going to lead to Trump's election."

The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.1%.

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

