Secret Service Drops Protection for RFK Jr.

The Secret Service stopped providing protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the independent presidential candidate suspended his campaign last week.

A representative for the Secret Service confirmed the report, telling the New York Post, "That's correct. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is no longer receiving U.S. Secret Service protection."

Kennedy, citing security concerns, had lobbied for Secret Service protection for months, but the Biden administration didn't grant it until the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

In September, authorities arrested a man who showed up at a Kennedy event dressed as a U.S. Marshal and carrying two guns. A month later, an intruder was arrested twice after showing up at Kennedy's Los Angeles home asking to speak to Kennedy.

Kennedy's father and uncle were assassinated in the 1960s.

By law, the Secret Service typically protects major political candidates and their spouses within 120 days of the election.

While Kennedy didn't end his campaign entirely, he took his name off the ballot in states where he might act a spoiler and draw votes away from Trump. He had made it onto the ballot in more than 20 states at the time of his withdrawal.

The Secret Service has drawn widespread criticism for security failures leading up to the assassination attempt against Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Former Director Kim Cheadle resigned from her post and several officers were placed on administrative duty after the incident.