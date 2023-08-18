Biden's Iran Envoy-in-Limbo to Teach at Princeton

Rob Malley, on leave from his post as the Biden administration's special envoy to Iran, pending a review of his security clearance by U.S. authorities, will teach foreign policy at Princeton University.

Some Republicans are outraged, The Washington Times reported. The Times said Malley was a key architect of the Obama administration's 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, and that Malley was heading President Joe Biden's attempt to revive the deal.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a Princeton alum, blasted Princeton's decision to bring on Malley.

"Pitiful. Look who my alma mater just made a prof. Rob Malley was such a pro-Iran radical that he was FIRED from Biden admin & had his security clearance stripped for 'mishandling classified docs' (the details are still hidden)," Cruz posted on social media platform X.

Amaney Jamal, dean of Princeton's School of Public and International Affairs, defended the decisions.

"Rob Malley's significant diplomatic experience and interactions with multiple presidential administrations will be of enormous value to our students," Jamal said. "I am very happy to welcome him to the school and look forward to his contributions."

Princeton made a statement about Malley on its website: "He will teach a graduate course this fall on foreign policy decision-making, and one to two undergraduate courses in the spring focused on some combination of diplomacy, negotiation, and foreign policy."

Malley said in the statement: "While I am on leave from the State Department, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to work with the next generation of public servants at the School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University. I look forward to my time at Princeton and returning to government service in due course."