Ronna McDaniel: Beat Dems With 'Bank Your Vote'

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel encouraged GOP voters to beat Democrats at their own game with Bank Your Vote, a conservative initiative to combat the early voting turnouts that have benefited Democrats on Election Day.

In an opinion piece for Breitbart published Friday, McDaniel wrote that Bank Your Vote "encourages, educates, and activates Republican voters on when, where, and how to lock in their votes as early as possible through in-person early voting, absentee voting, and ballot harvesting where legal."

The RNC launched Bank Your Vote in June 2023. The campaign is co-chaired by Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.

McDaniel wrote that Bank Your Vote websites are now live for all 50 states with the main website available in 16 different languages.

The websites will help voters "request a ballot online or by mail, register to vote, check their registration, find their early voting location, or even find their polling place on Election Day," she wrote.

"Elections no longer just take place at the ballot box on Election Day. They're also in courtrooms," McDaniel wrote. "While Democrats have been focused on early voting, they've also been leveraging far-left dark money groups to rewrite election laws on the fly."

She added, "Encouraging Republicans to vote early is critical to preventing Democrats from making the legal environment favorable to their candidates and ultimately running up the score against Republicans."

McDaniel acknowledged that Republicans traditionally take pride in casting their vote by showing up on Election Day.

"We can't allow Democrats to keep this upper hand. I'm a football fan. In football, you can't wait until the last quarter of the game to score. You must put points on the board early," she wrote.

"While most of the Republican Party faithful prefer to vote on Election Day, we know that things happen. Schedules get busy. In 2024, we need our most reliable voters to cast their ballots ahead of time to ensure Democrats aren't running up the score in the weeks before Nov. 5," McDaniel wrote.