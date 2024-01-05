×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rnc | ronna mcdaniel | bank your vote | initiative

Ronna McDaniel: Beat Dems With 'Bank Your Vote'

By    |   Friday, 05 January 2024 10:29 PM EST

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel encouraged GOP voters to beat Democrats at their own game with Bank Your Vote, a conservative initiative to combat the early voting turnouts that have benefited Democrats on Election Day.

In an opinion piece for Breitbart published Friday, McDaniel wrote that Bank Your Vote "encourages, educates, and activates Republican voters on when, where, and how to lock in their votes as early as possible through in-person early voting, absentee voting, and ballot harvesting where legal."

The RNC launched Bank Your Vote in June 2023. The campaign is co-chaired by Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.

McDaniel wrote that Bank Your Vote websites are now live for all 50 states with the main website available in 16 different languages.

The websites will help voters "request a ballot online or by mail, register to vote, check their registration, find their early voting location, or even find their polling place on Election Day," she wrote.

"Elections no longer just take place at the ballot box on Election Day. They're also in courtrooms," McDaniel wrote. "While Democrats have been focused on early voting, they've also been leveraging far-left dark money groups to rewrite election laws on the fly."

She added, "Encouraging Republicans to vote early is critical to preventing Democrats from making the legal environment favorable to their candidates and ultimately running up the score against Republicans."

McDaniel acknowledged that Republicans traditionally take pride in casting their vote by showing up on Election Day.

"We can't allow Democrats to keep this upper hand. I'm a football fan. In football, you can't wait until the last quarter of the game to score. You must put points on the board early," she wrote.

"While most of the Republican Party faithful prefer to vote on Election Day, we know that things happen. Schedules get busy. In 2024, we need our most reliable voters to cast their ballots ahead of time to ensure Democrats aren't running up the score in the weeks before Nov. 5," McDaniel wrote.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel encouraged GOP voters to beat Democrats at their own game with Bank Your Vote, a conservative initiative to combat the early voting turnouts that have benefited Democrats on Election Day.
rnc, ronna mcdaniel, bank your vote, initiative
338
2024-29-05
Friday, 05 January 2024 10:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved