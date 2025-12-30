WATCH TV LIVE

RNC Pursues More Than 100 Election Integrity Cases

By    |   Tuesday, 30 December 2025 07:09 PM EST

The Republican National Committee on Tuesday released its 2025 legal recap, highlighting an aggressive nationwide effort to strengthen election integrity and defend First Amendment rights.

According to the RNC, the party is involved in 134 active legal cases, along with more than 150 investigatory and regulatory actions across every state and the District of Columbia.

The majority of those cases focus on election-integrity issues, reflecting a directive from President Donald Trump to ensure elections are "secure and free of fraud."

"The RNC had an incredible year standing up for common sense election laws and defending election integrity across the country," said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters in a statement. "Because of the hard work of our legal and grassroots teams, voters can have greater confidence in the integrity of our elections."

Of the 134 active cases, 115 are directly related to election integrity, the RNC said. One of the most closely watched is Watson v. Republican National Committee, which is set to be argued before the U.S. Supreme Court this spring.

The case will determine whether federal law requires mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day rather than counted days later.

The RNC reported legal action in 37 states during 2025, with the heaviest activity concentrated in five key battlegrounds: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Among the party's most notable legal victories, the RNC cited a court win in New York that blocked non-citizens from voting, a successful challenge alongside the Arizona Republican Party in a non-resident voting case, and a ballot security lawsuit victory against Michigan's secretary of state.

In addition to courtroom litigation, the RNC said it is pursuing more than 150 investigatory and regulatory actions nationwide, aimed at monitoring election procedures, voter roll maintenance, and compliance with federal and state election laws.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


