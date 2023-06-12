×
Tags: rfkjr. | joe biden | 2024 | candidate | primaries | climate change | totalitarian

RFK Jr.: Climate Change Being Exploited to Push Totalitarianism

By    |   Monday, 12 June 2023 10:17 PM EDT

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, recently called out how left-wing billionaires are using the climate change issue to push "totalitarian controls."

Appearing Feb. 3 on "The Kim Iverson Show," Kennedy explained that "climate and pollution issues" were being manipulated by "mega billionaires" like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for their own ends.

He compared the abuse to how the government used the COVID-19 pandemic to forward "top-down totalitarian controls on society" and pointed out that many of the government actors own patents related to their proposed solutions.

"They've given climate chaos a bad name because people now see that it's just another crisis that's being used to strip mine the wealth of the poor and to enrich billionaires," lamented Kennedy, the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

"I, for 40 years, have had the same policy on climate and engineering," he continued. "You can go check my speeches from the 1980s, and I've said the most important solution for environmental issues [is] not top-down controls. It's free market capitalism."

Kennedy also highlighted the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, for hosting annual meetings focused on forwarding the same "totalitarian controls" he accused Gates of supporting.

"What we have in this country now is not free market capitalism — it's corporate crony capitalism. It's ... a cushy kind of socialism for the rich and a brutal, barbaric, merciless capitalism for the poor," he claimed.

Kennedy is currently the most high-profile opponent of President Joe Biden in the Democratic primaries, boasting 15% in the latest Suffolk University and USA Today Poll.

Biden, meanwhile, held a 43-point lead at 58%, with author Marianne Williamson coming in third at 6%.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
