RFK Jr. Calls on Supporters to Vote for Trump Nationwide

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who previously ended his independent presidential campaign, has urged his supporters to vote for former President Donald Trump in all states even if he is on the ballot, emphasizing the need for a unified effort to ensure Trump's victory, Breitbart reported.

Kennedy, who suspended his independent bid for the White House, released a video message on Tuesday urging his supporters to cast their votes for Trump in the upcoming election.

"No matter what state you live in, you should be voting for Donald Trump," Kennedy said in the video. "And let me tell you why: that's the only way that we can get me, and everything I stand for, into Washington, D.C., and fulfill the mission that motivated my campaign."

Kennedy had previously suspended his campaign but, at the time, had suggested that his supporters in deep "blue" or "red" states could still vote for him without affecting the election outcome. He also floated the possibility of a contingent election, in which he could find a way to the White House through alternative means.

However, Kennedy's strategy shifted, particularly after legal battles with Democrats aimed at keeping his name on ballots in battleground states to theoretically dilute Trump support.

In his new message, Kennedy has dropped any remaining hopes for his White House ambitions and fully backs Trump. He stated that the most important goal is ensuring Trump's victory, particularly over Vice President Kamala Harris. Kennedy warned that a close or disputed election would only deepen divisions in the country, and he called for a decisive win for Trump.

"A disputed election result would be a disaster for our divided nation. President Trump needs to win in a landslide, both in the Electoral College and in the popular vote," Kennedy said. "He can't do that unless my supporters join in."

Kennedy also reassured his followers that he would work within a Trump administration to advance the issues central to his campaign. These include protecting free speech, ending U.S. involvement in the war in Ukraine, and promoting a new approach to health and nutrition —principles encapsulated in his slogan, "Make America Healthy Again."

"Look at the big picture: We have to unify. We have to overthrow the entrenched elites who are ruining our country," he said.