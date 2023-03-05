RFK Jr. Considering 2024 Presidential Run

Last week, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he is considering a run for the 2024 Democratic nomination.

Per a report by Fox News, the son of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy told a New Hampshire crowd on Friday, "I am thinking about it, yes. I've passed the biggest hurdle that my wife has greenlighted it."

Kennedy was accompanied by his wife, Cheryl Hines, when he reportedly made the announcement at St. Anselm College's New Hampshire Institute of Politics, which is regarded as a must-stop for presidential candidates.

"To choose between economic prosperity on the one hand and environmental protection on the other is not true," he told the crowd. "Good environmental policy 100% of the time is identical to good economic policy."

Kennedy is a strong opponent of militarism, corporatism, censorship, and "Big Pharma's" control of sculpting narratives in the media, according to RonPaulInstitute.org.

"We pay more for medicine and more for pharmaceuticals. We consume three times more pharmaceutical drugs than other Western nations, and we have the worst health outcomes," Kennedy said.

He champions himself as a lifelong Democrat, although he has drawn the line against the party's adherence to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We know that there is some environmental exposure that is causing these [pandemics]," Kennedy added. "I suspect that vaccines are the biggest cause."

Kennedy also warned about the "dangerous polarization" in modern politics as being the worst since the Civil War.

He has positioned himself against the Democratic National Committee's decision to change the presidential nominating calendar for 2024, as New Hampshire was moved from first place to the third.

"The primary has been held here, and [the changes are] just wrong," Kennedy said.