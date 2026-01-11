Reza Pahlavi: 'We Need to Cut the Snake's Head Off' in Iran

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince of Iran, on Sunday urged President Donald Trump to partner with him and the Iranian people as protests roil the country, saying, "We need to cut the snake's head off for good."

"Mr. President, you have already established your legacy as a man committed to peace and fighting evil forces," Pahlavi said in a televised interview.

"Your words of solidarity with the Iranian people and your administration have had a tremendous positive effect," he added.

The crown prince said that Trump's public support has emboldened demonstrators and could help bring down Iran's ruling clerics.

Pahlavi, son of the former shaf, contrasted Trump with former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, saying Iranians view Trump as someone who will not "throw them under the bus as has happened before."

He claimed demonstrators have shown appreciation by "renaming streets after your name," and he pitched a joint effort to overthrow Tehran's leadership.

"Let's hope that we can permanently seal the legacy by liberating Iran so that we and you can make Iran great again," Pahlavi said. "Let's partner on this. … I'm prepared to return to Iran at the first possible opportunity."

He also cast the uprising as a global turning point, arguing Iran's current rulers have exported instability and terror for decades.

"It's not just for us as Iranians; it's for the whole world," he said, describing a post-regime Iran as one that could "finally breathe in an atmosphere of tranquility" and rebuild "good relationship with our neighbors, with the Israelis, with our Arab neighbors and the rest of the world."

Pressed on what would come next if the government falls, Pahlavi said he would serve as a transitional leader and commit to internationally observed democratic elections.

"My job is to lead this transition … in full transparency [so] people have an opportunity to elect their leaders freely and to decide their own future," he said.

He argued that, unlike with the 1979 revolution, Iranians should have clarity about what follows regime change, warning that decades ago "nobody really had a clue what it would mean" under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini until "it was too late."

On timing, Pahlavi, who lives partly in Washington, D.C., said he wants a rapid transition but acknowledged it could take "a couple of years," depending on how quickly the country can stabilize and organize political structures after the regime's collapse.

When asked whether a U.S. operation in Venezuela encouraged Iranians by showing authoritarian leaders can be removed, Pahlavi said successful liberation movements elsewhere can inspire those still under repression, citing Nelson Mandela and South Africa.

He also argued that a democratic Iran would be a stronger partner for the West than the current regime's alliances.

Asked whether he would ultimately run in elections, Pahlavi said his immediate aim is to lead a transition as a unifying figure, but the final choice would belong to the Iranian people.

"I'm here to lead," he said, calling his role an "honest arbiter."

Pahlavi criticized Tehran for granting what he described as lopsided concessions to Russia and China, including agreements involving infrastructure and ports, saying a future government should pursue "fair trade" and protect Iran's national interests.

He said any renegotiation would be decided by an elected Parliament and future democratic leaders.

He also aimed for international media coverage, saying major outlets were "missing the actual narrative" of the Iranian people, especially with Iran's internet cutoff limiting outside visibility.

He urged "fair coverage" focused on "facts on the ground," and said global audiences were increasingly hearing directly from Iranians.

Meanwhile, addressing threats from Iran's leadership to target U.S. military bases if Washington becomes involved, Pahlavi said Iranians welcomed Trump's warning that continued mass violence would not go unanswered.