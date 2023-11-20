×
Tags: rex heuermann | gilgo beach | murders | nbc | documentary | deal | family

Report: Gilgo Beach Killer's Family Inks $1M Doc Deal

By    |   Monday, 20 November 2023 08:40 PM EST

The family of Rex Heuermann, the accused perpetrator in the Gilgo Beach killings, is reportedly set to receive over $1 million for their participation in an NBC/Peacock documentary.

The documentary will cover the trial of Heuermann, who faces charges for the murders of several sex workers. Asa Ellerup, Heuermann's wife, along with their adult children, Victoria and Christopher, have reportedly secured this deal, as noted by NewsNation's senior story editor, Paula Froelich.

Ellerup, who filed for divorce from Heuermann shortly after his arrest, has not spoken to the media, allegedly due to her agreement with the documentary producers. The family's legal representatives are also expected to receive significant payments for their involvement. Robert Macedonio, Ellerup's lawyer, confirmed the family's participation in the documentary, produced by NBCUniversal, Texas Crew Productions, and rapper 50 Cent's G-Unit production company, but declined to discuss the financial aspects. Vess Mitev, representing Victoria and Christopher, also refrained from commenting on the compensation.

The documentary crew was observed following Ellerup at a recent court appearance of Heuermann, who has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder, per the New York Post. He is accused of the strangulation deaths of Amber Lynn Costello, Melissa Barthelemy, and Megan Waterman, and is a prime suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Notably, the earnings from this documentary will go to Heuermann's family and not to him directly, thus bypassing New York's "Son of Sam" laws, which prevent criminals from profiting from their stories through media deals.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
