Politico: Republicans Hammer Dems in Messaging

A story headline posted by The New Republic in August proclaimed, "Harris Is Sailing, Trump Is Flailing, and the Right Is Bailing. Wow."

Now, a story headline in Politico reads, "Dems concede Republicans 'running circles' around them online as Trump remakes Washington."

The Politico report covers a series of areas in which political observers indicate Democrats are falling short with their messaging to counter the flurry of executive orders and actions by President Donald Trump.



The report notes that there are about 4 million followers on the X account of the Department of Government Efficiency. Democrats attempt to respond with a "rapid response account" set up by the Democratic National Committee; that account has about 121,000 followers.



"Republicans' ability to speak into the ecosystem is sharper, more precise and Democrats are behind in that," Democrat strategist Dan Sena told Politico.

Sena also said no one should expect the Democratic National Committee to come up with an immediate solution.

"[It's] not even a fix we can expect right now," he said. "That's going to come through our candidates pushing back, getting their own internal communications sharper as we head into 2026."

