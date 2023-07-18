×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: religion | christianity | abortion | dobbs

Liberal Christian Denomination Slams Dobbs Ruling

By    |   Tuesday, 18 July 2023 03:49 PM EDT

The United Church of Christ, a liberal mainline Christian denomination, recently condemned the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.

The measure, which particularly takes shots at Justice Clarence Thomas, passed earlier this month at their 34th General Synod with 611 delegates voting in favor, 24 against, and 13 abstaining.

Included in its contents were pledges from the denomination to financially support abortion access, references to women as "pregnant people," and fixing supposed "unequal access" to the procedure for minorities.

The resolution additionally calls for peaceful resistance against pro-life legislation and for the board to provide "out-of-pocket costs and travel costs" for individuals seeking abortion procedures out of state.

Rev. Dakota Roberts, associate pastor at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Carmel, Indiana, said in a press release that they are "a denomination founded on the principles of covenant and autonomy."

"As sanctuary churches house refugees and immigrants from deportation, so now, too, the United Church of Christ encourages churches to love, support, and exist as a sanctuary for individuals seeking access to safe abortions," Roberts said.

Thomas was singled out in the measure, as well. It claimed his "concurring opinion in Dobbs threatens constitutional protection for access to contraception, as well as protection for same-sex sexual relations and marriage."

The UCC was founded in 1957 by a group of Reformed and Evangelical churches organized under congregational government. In the years since, the denomination has drifted left on a number of different social issues.

In 2005, the denomination became the first major Christian deliberative body in the United States to endorse "equal marriage rights for all people, regardless of gender."

Many other mainline Protestant groups have followed suit in subsequent years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United Church of Christ, a liberal mainline Christian denomination, recently condemned the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.
religion, christianity, abortion, dobbs
284
2023-49-18
Tuesday, 18 July 2023 03:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved