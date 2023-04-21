Supreme Court to Address 'Home-Equity Theft'

The Supreme Court is deliberating a case that could address operations by local governments that confiscate land — a practice called "home-equity theft."

According to The Wall Street Journal, the method of seizing the total value of land rather than just the amount the government is owed is currently legal in 12 states and Washington, D.C.

But the practice might be coming to an end soon. On Wednesday, the court heard oral arguments in Tyler v. Hennepin County, a case involving 94-year-old Geraldine Tyler and her battle with Minneapolis.

Tyler had fallen behind on her property taxes after moving into a senior residence home in 2010, resulting in her owing Hennepin County roughly $2,300 in debt. However, the number ballooned to $15,000 after tacking on late fees.

Hennepin County, to collect what it was owed, seized and later sold the one-bedroom condo for $40,000. Rather than settling the $15,000 debt and returning the $25,000 to Tyler, the county took all $40,000 and flipped the one-bedroom condo for the same amount. It left the woman with no profit from her former asset.

State and local governments seized at least 8,950 homes between 2014 and 2021, more than $860 million in life savings, a recent study by the Pacific Legal Foundation revealed.

"These victims are often among society's most vulnerable. They've lost jobs, suffered medical difficulties, or, like Geraldine Tyler, are seniors on a fixed income," the group argued.

The Journal also noted that, in Massachusetts alone, University of Massachusetts law professor Ralph Clifford's research indicated the state took in $56 million worth of equity between August 2013 and July 2014.

"Given the support from dozens of groups across the political spectrum ... the ground is shifting, and home-equity theft will soon be a thing of the past," WSJ Opinion contributor Christina Martin, a senior attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation who represents Tyler before the U.S. Supreme Court, wrote.