Rasmussen Poll: Trump Leads Harris by 5 Points

Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris 49-44% nationally in the 2024 presidential race, according to a new Rasmussen poll released Thursday.

Other candidates drew 4% and 3% said they were undecided.

The survey of 1,794 likely voters was conducted on Aug. 1 and 4-7. It has a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

The poll comes two days after Harris tapped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate to take on Trump and his No. 2, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance.

The two vice presidential candidates will also get a chance to square off in almost real time as Walz is traveling this week with Harris to Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada, while Vance will follow an overlapping itinerary to offer his own counterprograming in some places.

Additional findings include:

13% of independents support Trump

Trump leads by a wider margin among men (52% to Harris’s 44%) than among women voters (47% to Harris’s 44%).

53% of whites, 30% of black voters, 53% of Hispanics and 50% of other minorities would vote for Trump, while 42% of whites, 62% of black voters, and 38% of both Hispanics and other minorities would vote for Harris.

