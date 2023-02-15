Rasmussen Poll: Biden Over Trump in Hypothetical '24 Rematch

A new poll from Rasmussen Reports finds that President Joe Biden is slightly ahead of former President Donald Trump in a "hypothetical" 2024 rematch of the 2020 race.

According to the new poll released Wednesday through Rasmussen Reports, Biden is running three points ahead of Trump, 45%-42%.

Eleven percent of those surveyed said they would vote for another candidate, and 2% said they were not sure who they would support.

The survey was conducted Feb. 8-9, and 12 by Pulse Opinion Research LLC with 900 likely U.S. voters and has a margin of error of +/-3 percentage points, according to the organization.

The numbers flip if Trump were to face Vice President Kamala Harris, with Trump leading 45%-42% and 11% saying they would vote for a different candidate.

According to Rasmussen, the poll shows an increase of support for Biden compared to January 2022 where Trump led the poll over Biden 46%-41%.

According to the poll, 82% of Democrats support Biden with 74% of Republicans backing Trump.

Fifty-two percent of those surveyed were female compared to 48% male, and 66% were white compared to 13% Black and 21% listed as "other."

The majority, 47%, were between 40-64 years of age; 31% were 18-39; and 22% were over age 65.

Rasmussen said that most of the wealthiest in the survey with incomes above $200,000 per year supported either Biden or Harris over Trump, with the former president doing better than the Democrats with voters earning between $30,000-$50,000 per year.

While Trump has officially entered the 2024 race as a Republican, Biden has not yet said officially if he will seek reelection.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley announced this week that she is entering the race and will challenge Trump in the GOP primary.

Earlier polling by the organization finds that the 91% of voters view the drug fentanyl as a serious problem; and the majority, including Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters, do not approve of the way Biden is handling the crisis.

In a separate poll, most voters, 57%, also expressed concern that the price of groceries will continue to go up during the next year.

That same majority said that the rising prices are causing them to change their eating habits, while 37% said the higher prices have not caused a change for their eating habits.

Most of those changing their habits have incomes below $30,000 per year, according to that polling.