Trump's Saturday Rally to Be Biggest of 2021

Donald Trump will hold what is expected to be the largest rally of his post presidency Saturday.

Newsmax has learned the event at York Family Farms in Cullman, Alabama, will feature Trump delivering his most damning indictment of the Biden administration to date.

"Trump will be exposing President Biden's Afghanistan disaster," a knowledgeable source told Newsmax.

The outdoor rally will be hosted by the Alabama Republican Party and begin at 7 p.m. ET, with a crowd of at least 50,000 Trump supporters expected to show.

The former president is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. ET.

Newsmax will broadcast the Trump rally live to over 100 million U.S. television homes.

Cullman is in Alabama's District 4, Trump's best congressional district in the U.S. in 2016 and 2020.

"Donald Trump and the people of Alabama have a special relationship," Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl told WAFF-TV.

"The energy out there, the enthusiasm, just how much people are looking forward to this — that really helps me feed off of that energy and get the job done as we're working on this day and night to make this happen."

For the safety of those attending, the GOP will distribute free masks and hand sanitizer to whoever wants them, although the masks are not required to enter.

Trump held his first post-presidency rally June 26 at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio.

He followed that with a rally July 3 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida.

A third rally was staged July 24, at the Federal Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

Security at Saturday's event is expected to be ultra-tight with local and state law enforcement officers and Secret Service agents on hand to direct motorists.

There has been ongoing speculation Trump is preparing to announce he will seek to oust Biden from office in 2024 and will soon announce his candidacy for president.

Last week, Sean Spicer, Trump's former White House communications director and co-host of Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." predicted Trump will throw his hat in the ring.

Fox News has declined airing Trump's rallies live with Newsmax being the only major cable news channel to cover them.

Newsmax coverage Saturday will begin 7 p.m. ET.

