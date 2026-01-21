WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: rahm emanuel | donald trump | joe biden | retirement

Emanuel Wants Mandatory Retirement Age for Public Officials

By    |   Wednesday, 21 January 2026 06:12 PM EST

If it were up to Rahm Emanuel, neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump would be eligible for the presidency.

In a speech Wednesday, Emanuel said he wants to institute a mandatory retirement age of 75 for the president and the entire executive branch, the legislative branch, the Supreme Court, and federal courts.

"You're 75 years old; done," said Emanuel, who previously served as mayor of Chicago and U.S. ambassador to Japan.

Emanuel's proposal could be counterintuitive. If he runs for president in 2028, he would be 69 when sworn in and under his law, would be unable to complete a second term.

"I know where I am in my age. Of course it would apply to me," Emanuel said.

"You can't say, Here's what I want to do to change Washington, one of the things I want to do — but I get an exemption because I bought it beforehand," he added.

Aside from Trump, 79, and Biden, who was 78 when inaugurated in 2021, the law would apply to 17 senators and 45 members of the House.

"You can't serve in the armed forces, you can't serve in private sector jobs at 75," Emanuel said. "Go work on your golf swing. It's not that good to begin with."

The 2024 presidential election led to questions about Biden's ability to serve a second term, where he would've been 86 by the time he left office.

Biden eventually ended his reelection bid after a disastrous debate performance against Trump, who became the oldest person to assume the presidency when he took office last year.

Emanuel said he would push for legislation to implement the age limit rather than try for a constitutional amendment.

The median age for the Senate is 64.

Emanuel also proposed legislation restricting lawmakers and judges from accepting gifts and trading stocks, as well as raising the minimum wage.

"You have a president of the United States, in my view, that has expanded, deepened the swamp," Emanuel said. Our job is to drain the swamp as Democrats."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rahm Emanuel says he wants to institute a mandatory retirement age of 75 for the president and the entire executive branch, the legislative branch, the Supreme Court, and federal courts.
rahm emanuel, donald trump, joe biden, retirement
338
2026-12-21
Wednesday, 21 January 2026 06:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved