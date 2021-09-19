×
Queen Unhappy About Prince Charles' Idea of Turning Buckingham Palace Into Museum

Queen Unhappy About Prince Charles' Idea of Turning Buckingham Palace Into Museum
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

Sunday, 19 September 2021 08:33 PM

Should Prince Charles ever inherit the throne, he plans some major changes, including turning Buckingham Palace into a museum.

However, his mother, the Queen, is firmly against the plan. Page Six reports that a royal source told the Mirror that the Prince’s idea will not be implemented as long as she still rules.

The Queen opened up the palace to the public in 1993, which allowed tourists to visit certain areas. But this did not include the family apartments.

The source told the Mirror that the Queen is “not very keen on that particular idea and believes of course, that it should remain a family home of sorts,” and that “Her Majesty the Queen will go between Windsor Castle, which she considers her main London base, and spending two to four days a week also out at the re-renovated Buckingham Palace.”

It is possible that Charles would turn the palace into a museum because it costs millions just to maintain.

Should Prince Charles ever inherit the throne, he plans some major changes, including turning Buckingham Palace into a museum.
