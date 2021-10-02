Report: Queen Elizabeth Funding Prince Andrew's Underage Sex Abuse Lawsuit Defense

Queen Elizabeth is personally helping fund her son's legal defense in an underage sex abuse lawsuit connected to his friendship with the late accused pedophile and human trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, The Telegraph reports.

Britain’s monarch is privately spending “millions of pounds,” contributing to the defense of the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, according to the report, in a lawsuit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 38, who claims that the prince sexually assaulted her three times when she was 17 and used her as a sex slave for Epstein and his friend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein, the jet-setting, friend of many famous and powerful people, hanged himself in a federal New York prison while facing charges of running a human sex trafficking operation that allegedly used underage girls to quell the sex urges of the rich and powerful, reportedly including the British prince and former President Bill Clinton.

His associate, Maxwell, is currently being held and awaiting trial on similar charges.

Giuffre’s suit claims unspecified punitive and compensatory damages for alleged assaults that took place three times while she was underage.

According to Giuffre’s suit, she was instructed by both Epstein and Maxwell to engage in sex acts with the member of the royal family when she was 17.

“During this encounter, Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew forced Plaintiff, a child, to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will,” the suit states.

“During this encounter, Maxwell forced Plaintiff, a child, and another victim to sit on Prince Andrew’s lap as Prince Andrew touched her. During his visit to New York, Prince Andrew forced Plaintiff to engage in sex acts against her will.”

Andrew has denied all the allegations.

After a catastrophic television interview with Prince Andrew attempting to address the claims against him and his friendship with Epstein on British television in 2019, the Queen removed him from his public duties on behalf of the royal family.

That left the duke with “no discernable source of income,” although it has been reported that he still gets some money from the Queen’s private accounts.

Andrew. 61, expanded his legal team involved in the recent suit by hiring Princeton and Columbia graduate Melissa Lerner to work with his lead counsel, Andrew Bretter. Both work for the Los Angeles law firm of Lavley Singer that specializes in high profile celebrity scandals.