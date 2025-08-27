WATCH TV LIVE

Poll: 76% of US Voters Say They Don't Trust Putin to Honor Peace Deal

By    |   Wednesday, 27 August 2025 05:03 PM EDT

A full 76% of U.S. voters say they don't trust Russian President Vladimir Putin to honor a peace deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, according to a recent Quinnipiac University poll.

"Voters have little confidence in President [Donald] Trump's effort to broker peace in Ukraine, and most voters don't trust Vladimir Putin to keep a peace deal if one were reached," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

"And though the president has ruled out putting U.S. troops in the war theater to keep the peace, 4 out of 10 voters would support it," he added.

The poll, conducted Aug. 21-25 among 1,220 self-identified registered voters nationwide, also found:

  • 91% of Democrats and 77% of independents do not trust that Putin will stand by any peace agreement, while 62% of Republicans think the same.
  • 50% of voters would oppose the U.S. providing ground troops as part of a peacekeeping force in Ukraine if it led to a deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, while 40% would support it.
  • 62% of voters would support the U.S. providing military air support to Ukraine if it led to a deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

