WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: purdue pharma | bankruptcy | lawsuits | opioid crisis

Judge OKs Purdue Pharma Deal; Company Will Dissolve

Friday, 14 November 2025 10:25 PM EST

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, blamed for helping to fuel a deadly opioid crisis, said Friday that a U.S. bankruptcy judge will sign off on a deal to settle thousands of lawsuits against the company, which will cease to exist.

Purdue and other opioid makers and distributors were accused of encouraging free-wheeling prescription of their products through aggressive marketing tactics while hiding how addictive the drugs are.

Earlier this year, several states reached a $7.4 billion settlement with the Sackler family and Purdue, the company they owned for decades, that will see funds routed to affected communities and individuals.

Federal judge Sean Lane said in a New York court that he would sign off on the company Chapter 11 plan, with a formal ruling expected at a hearing on Tuesday.

"Today cements the end of a long chapter, and brings us very near to the end of the book for Purdue," board chairman Steve Miller said in a statement. "Soon, Purdue will cease to exist."

"We will now commence the process of satisfying all outstanding requirements for Purdue to emerge from bankruptcy so that resources from the settlements can flow to communities across America as quickly as possible," he said.

The Sacklers will pay $6.5 billion to $7 billion while the company will pay $900 million.

A separate fund of $865 million will be created to compensate victims.

The remnants of Purdue will become Knoa Pharma, a company owned by a foundation, that will provide opioid use disorder treatments and overdose reversal medicines, "with no obligation to maximize profits," the company said.

For many people, opioid addiction begins with prescribed pain pills, such as OxyContin, before they increase their consumption and eventually turn to illicit drugs such as heroin and fentanyl, an extremely powerful synthetic opioid.

The Sacklers have consistently denied wrongdoing over the opioid crisis.

The company statement says the family "have had no involvement in Purdue since the end of 2018," while officials said the January settlement had ended the Sacklers' control of Purdue Pharma.

© AFP 2025


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, blamed for helping to fuel a deadly opioid crisis, said Friday that a U.S. bankruptcy judge will sign off on a deal to settle thousands of lawsuits against the company, which will cease to exist. Purdue and other opioid makers and distributors ...
purdue pharma, bankruptcy, lawsuits, opioid crisis
336
2025-25-14
Friday, 14 November 2025 10:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved