Proud Boys Chapter President Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Charges

The president of a Proud Boys chapter in North Carolina entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors on Friday, after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Charles Donohoe, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding a law enforcement officer..

Donohoe will reportedly cooperate with federal authorities against defendants Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola.

The five other Proud Boys leaders, including Tarrio, the organization's national leader, were arrested on conspiracy charges last month; but according to The Hill, Donohoe is the first among the group to cooperate with the federal government.

Donohoe's conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. At a Friday hearing, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly informed Donohoe that federal sentencing guidelines recommended a prison term in the range of 70 to 87 months, or six to eight years.

Citing the Jan. 6 incident, prosecutors allege the Proud Boys had planned to organize and rally in Washington with the intent of delaying or even preventing Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, in which President Joe Biden emerged victorious.

Also, on Jan. 4, 2021, prosecutors say Donohoe had started a new encrypted group chat with other Proud Boys leaders, sounding the following alert:

"Hey have been instructed and listen to me real good! There is no planning of any sorts. I need to be put into whatever new thing is created. Everything is compromised and we can be looking at Gang charges."

