Protester Installs Fake Street Sign Near Russian Embassy in DC: 'President Zelensky Way'

A fake sign in front of the Russian Embassy in Washington reads "President Zelensky Way" in a silent protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Insider reported.

The sign appeared around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and consists of a professional-looking cement base and metal pole.

The act of defiance references Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has received global admiration for his refusal to leave Kyiv even after being surrounded by Russian forces.

"It's a symbolic gesture. It's really just meant to symbolize what we and lots of Americans feel about what's going on in Ukraine," Claude Taylor, the man responsible for the stunt, told the outlet in a phone interview. "It's obvious the depth and the extent of the war crimes and the tragedy that has befallen Ukraine thanks to one man, thanks to Putin."

"This is just a peaceful, nonviolent, silent form of protest," he added.

Taylor, who founded the anti-Trump Mad Dog PAC in 2017, has done several other sign protests in the past with his organization.

In 2018, the group put up a sign named after assassinated journalist Jamal Khashoggi in front of the Saudi Embassy in Washington.

A year later, they purchased a billboard in Palm Beach, Florida, near then-President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort that replaced the "O' in "GOP" with the hammer and sickle symbol of Soviet Russia.

The billboard was meant to highlight "the GOP's corrupt and treasonous cooperation with Putin and his Russian mob," the PAC said at the time.

Taylor told Insider he was unsure how long the Zelenskyy sign would stay up but said it would accomplish its goal as long as attention was drawn.