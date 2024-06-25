WATCH TV LIVE

Princess Anne Suffering Memory Loss Following Horse Accident

Princess Anne (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 25 June 2024 12:22 PM EDT

Princess Anne has been suffering memory loss following a horse-related accident that resulted in head injuries, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

The only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II spent her second night in a hospital as doctors performed tests after it had been determined she sustained a concussion.

Anne, who is the younger sister of King Charles, suffered a head injury on Sunday with an incident involving a horse. The Independent reported that according to the princess’ medical team, the injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Princess Anne’s husband, Sir Timothy Lawerence, was asked about his wife’s condition as he was leaving Bristol’s Southmead Hospital on Tuesday morning.  

“She’s fine. Slow but sure,” he told reporters in a video posted on X.

Royals expert Michael Cole told the Metro that her doctors will not be “taking any chances.”

“She’s very robust, straightforward, very much her father’s daughter — and I’m sure she will overcome this. But it’s no small thing. They don’t take anybody to hospital for nothing. The fact that she’s there would indicate that there was concern. She’s probably in the best place at this time for a proper assessment because it’s no small thing to have a concussion at any age, but at the age of 73, it could be serious,” Cole told the outlet.

As a result of the injury, Anne has canceled all of her official duties for the week, including a trip to Canada.

“On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” her spokesperson said.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


