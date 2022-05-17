×
Tags: primaries | election | north carolina | pennsylvania | newsmax

Watch Big Races in Pa., N.C., on Newsmax Tonight!

GOP and Democrats
The GOP and Democrats. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 May 2022 12:37 PM

Newsmax TV will offer live coverage of Tuesday night's primary elections in five states beginning at 8 p.m. ET, delivering the latest results and instant analysis on the key races as both parties choose candidates for November's general elections.

Anchor Tom Basile, host of "America Right Now" on Newsmax, will begin the coverage with veteran political analyst Mark Halperin before being joined by Eric Bolling, host of "Eric Bolling The Balance," at 9 p.m.

Host Rob Schmitt will take over at 10 p.m. with former presidential advisor Dick Morris, and commentator Trish Reagan, as well as other political insiders providing insight throughout the night's developments.

The elections are the biggest day of the early primary season, with closely watched races for governorships and Senate in Pennsylvania and North Carolina as well as Kentucky, Idaho, and Oregon.

Among the key contests Newsmax will be watching:

  • Pennsylvania's GOP Senate nomination. With Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., retiring, a crowded field is led by Dr. Mehmet Oz, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, with David McCormick and Kathy Barnette within the margin of error of the most recent polling.
  • Pennsylvania GOP Governor's race. Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited, offering the Republicans an opportunity to reclaim the seat for the first time in eight years. Trump-backed state Sen. Doug Mastriano has a significant lead over former Rep. Lou Barletta in the most recent surveys.
  • North Carolina GOP Senate contest. Incumbent three-term Republican Richard Burr is retiring and the GOP is determined to hold the seat in its bid to reclaim control of the upper house of Congress. Trump-endorsed Rep. Ted Budd holds a commanding lead over former Gov. Pat McCrory in the most recent poll by The Hill. Congressman Madison Cawthorn also faces a tough primary.

So tune into Newsmax tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET for the latest live results! 

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

