New York Man Charged With Threatening Pride Event

A Long Island, New York, man could face five years in prison after being arrested and accused of mailing threatening missives to LGBTQ+-affiliated organizations and individuals, prosecutors with New York's Eastern District said on Monday.

In one letter, Robert Fehring, 74, allegedly threatened that he would place ''radio-cont[r]olled devices'' at the 2021 NYC Pride March on June 27.

According to Axios, upon searching Fehring's home, law enforcement found ''two loaded shotguns, ammunition, stun guns, a machete and photographs from the East Meadow, per the complaint.''

In June, Fehring allegedly threatened an organizer of a Pride event in New York's East Meadow. Breon Peace; a U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, stated that Fehring's ''hate-filled invective and threats of violence directed at members of the LGBTQ+ community have no place in our society and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.''