Former Presidents to Attend Jesse Jackson Memorial

Former Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton are expected to join thousands of mourners at a public memorial service for Jesse Jackson in Chicago that will honor the longtime civil-rights activist and Democrat political leader.

Jackson, who died last month at age 84, was a leading advocate for voting rights and desegregation.

The memorial on Friday at the House of Hope, a 10,000-seat venue on Chicago's South Side, is expected to be the largest service honoring Jackson's life and legacy.

President Donald Trump will not attend due to his schedule and ongoing events, a White House official said.

"Rev. Jackson will be remembered for his oratory prowess, but in Chicago we knew him as a brilliant strategist, master negotiator, and organizing savant," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who is slated to speak at the service.

In addition to the former presidents, former first ladies Jill Biden and Hillary Clinton, who also served as secretary of state, are expected to attend the service, according to organizers.

Singers Jennifer Hudson, BeBe Winans and Pastor Marvin Winans are set to perform.

The presence of Democrat dignitaries can be seen as a protest against increasing pressure on diversity and civil rights initiatives from Trump's administration, some academics said.

Trump's administration has curbed diversity programs and policies and targeted museum and educational content on slavery that it deems "anti-American."

It has also supported restoring monuments honoring the Confederate South, such as memorials to leaders who fought to preserve slavery in the Civil War.

"It's fair to interpret the attention that this event is getting as speaking back to the people who are complaining about diversity," said Jane Dailey, an American history professor at the University of Chicago.

Memorial events began in Chicago last week, drawing elected officials, advocates, and community members.

Jackson's body also lay in state in South Carolina, where he was born.

An inspirational speaker and longtime Chicagoan, Jackson helped lead the nation's civil rights movement after the 1968 assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

Jackson spent more than half a century working to dismantle segregationist systems and broaden political participation for Black Americans and other marginalized communities.

His two presidential campaigns mobilized millions of new voters under the banner of the Rainbow Coalition, pushing the Democratic Party to address issues affecting working-class Americans, farmers, and communities of color.

"He pried open windows for other people in his insistence on opening the political process to more and more people," Dailey said.

Some conservatives countered that Jackson was a huckster. In Kenneth Timmerman's 2013 book "Shakedown: Exposing the Real Jesse Jackson," he called the reverend a "modern-day highway robber who uses cries of racism to steal from individuals, corporations, and government."