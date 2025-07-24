Trump Signs Bill Canceling $9B in Public Broadcasting Funding and Foreign Aid

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a bill to rescind close to $9 billion in federal funding previously approved for public broadcasting and foreign aid, after Trump’s request to claw back the funds was approved by Republicans in the House and the Senate this month.

The bulk of the spending cuts is for foreign assistance programs. About $1.1 billion was destined for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which provides funding to NPR and PBS, though most of that money is distributed to more than 1,500 local public radio and television stations around the country.

Some Republicans were uncomfortable with the cuts but supported them rather than cross Trump or his agenda. Democrats unanimously opposed the cuts but were powerless to stop them.