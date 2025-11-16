Some National Guard Troops to be Withdrawn from Chicago and Portland, New York Times Reports

The Pentagon is withdrawing some National Guard troops from Chicago and Portland, weeks after President Donald Trump deployed them to combat what he described as increased crime, the New York Times said on Sunday, citing two U.S. officials.

The newspaper reported that 200 California National Guard troops who were sent to Portland and 200 Texas National Guard members who were sent to Chicago would return to their home states as soon as Sunday.

Trump deployed troops to those cities last month, saying that they were needed to support domestic immigration enforcement personnel who were being confronted by activists and protesters.

The Pentagon and a spokesperson for Oregon's governor did not immediately respond to requests for comments. A spokesperson for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said the state had not heard from the federal government about a withdrawal of troops.

"In the coming days, the Department will be shifting and/or rightsizing our Title 10 footprint in Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago to ensure a constant, enduring, and long-term presence in each city," the U.S. Northern Command posted on X on Friday.

"Our troops in each city (and others) are trained and ready, and will be employed whenever needed to support law enforcement and keep our citizens safe."

Trump, a Republican, has also deployed the National Guard to other Democratic-led cities, including Los Angeles, Memphis and Washington, D.C.

The deployments were criticized by Democrats who filed lawsuits to block them, and the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide whether Trump’s actions are lawful.