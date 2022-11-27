High Crime Rate Forces Portland Store to Close

Declaring that criminal behavior in Portland, Oregon, goes unpunished and that repeated break-ins have led to financial ruin, the owner of the Rains PDX clothing store in the city permanently closed the shop this month, KATU2 reported on Sunday.

The store's owner, Marcy Landolfo, citing 15 break-ins over the past year and a half, said, "The problem is, as small businesses, we cannot sustain those types of losses and stay in business. I won't even go into the numbers of how much has been out of pocket."

A note posted on the store stated, "Our city is in peril. Small businesses (and large) cannot sustain doing business, in our city's current state. We have no protection, or recourse, against the criminal behavior that goes unpunished."

The note stated that people should "not be fooled into thinking that insurance companies cover losses. We have sustained 15 break-ins … we have not received any financial reimbursement since the 3rd."

Landolfo told KATU2, "The products that are being targeted are the very expensive winter products, and I just felt like the minute I get those in the store they're going to get stolen."

In addition to the problem of "unrelenting criminal behavior," the note on the store also cited "escalating safety issues for our employees" as a reason for the closure.

Landolfo said that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tried to help business owners hit by break-ins, but she insisted that "paying for glass: that's great, but that is so surface and does nothing for the root cause of the problem; so it's never going to change."

The sharp rise in crime in Portland also recently led to the closure of a Nike store in the city, according to Fox Business.