WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: port | strike | ila | usmx | dockworkers

Port Strike Could Bring Soaring Prices, Shortages

By    |   Monday, 30 September 2024 04:30 PM EDT

The impending strike of 45,000 dockworkers that stands to shut down 36 ports from Maine to Texas will force price increases and lead to empty shelves among retail giants with the holiday season approaching, the Daily Mail reported Monday.

The International Longshoremen's Association said its workers, who unanimously voted to strike, will hit the picket lines at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, a move that will snarl the country's supply chain. The 36 ports handle half of America's cargo from ships. The ILA is North America's largest longshoremen union.

"First, it will push up costs for retailers and, therefore, prices for consumers," retail expert Neil Saunders of Global Data Second told the Daily Mail. "It could lead to shortages of some products if retailers' stock get stuck in the supply chain. Unfortunately, the strike is at the busiest time of the year for retail, a time when there is not much slack in the system."

The ILA is demanding a pay raise for its workers that amounts to roughly 77% over six years. The union and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), which represents the ports, have not held negotiations since June.

Trucking companies and freight operators have been scrambling to move nearly $14 billion in trade — $2.7 billion on Friday alone — from the docks of 14 soon-to-be impacted ports by the end of business Monday, CNBC reported. 

"Importers, in coordination with their logistic partners, should try to clear as many of their containers off open terminals where possible to avoid possible delays in acquiring their inventory," OL USA CEO Alan Baer told CNBC.

On Friday, 54,456 20-foot equivalent units arrived at the 14 ports in question, according to CNBC.

"As our data shows, a strike of even a week will block the flow of hundreds of thousands of containers into the U.S.," Michael Kanko, CEO of ImportGenius, told CNBC. "These ports are also a major gateway into the U.S. for refrigerated produce. Time isn't on the side of importers."  

The retailers that stand to take the biggest hit are, in order, Walmart, Ikea, Samsung, Bob's Discount Furniture and LG, according to CNBC. Walmart had 47.7K units imported at East Coast and Gulf ports since September 2023, according to CNBC data.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden could suspend the strike for 80 days by seeking a court order under the Taft-Hartley Act. However, Biden said Sunday he would not intervene in the strike, referencing the 1947 measure: "I don't like it."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The impending strike of 45,000 dockworkers that stands to shut down 36 ports from Maine to Texas will force price increases and lead to empty shelves among retail giants with the holiday season approaching, the Daily Mail reported Monday.
port, strike, ila, usmx, dockworkers
409
2024-30-30
Monday, 30 September 2024 04:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved